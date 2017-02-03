2 Arrested, 4K Pills Seized in Maine Drug Bust | NECN
2 Arrested, 4K Pills Seized in Maine Drug Bust

Benjamin Steers, 45, of Topsham, and Scott Crone, 35, of Freeport, are facing drug importing and trafficking charges

By Tim Jones

    MDEA

    The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says two men have been accused of illegally selling pills they ordered from foreign countries.

    MDEA agents searched Steers’ home on Riverview Drive in Topsham Wednesday and seized more than 4,000 pills, including Oxycodone and Valium. Also seized were steroids and a loaded handgun.

    Police believe Crone ordered the pills from foreign countries and then delivered to Steers’ home, where they would then be sold throughout the area.

    Steers is free on bail and Crone is being held without bail because of a prior domestic violence charge.

    The investigation remains underway and more charges are expected.

