RAW VIDEO: 2 Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Boston

An alert business employee helped tip off police to the location of two people suspected in an armed carjacking in Boston on Wednesday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Around 12:40 p.m., Boston police said they responded to a report of an armed carjacking in the area of Brook Avenue and Dudley Street in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The carjacked vehicle, a white Jeep, was last seen headed toward Upham's Corner.

A short time later, Boston police notified Milton police that they had an officer following a car toward East Milton that was wanted in connection with the carjacking.

Milton, Boston and Massachusetts State Police officers converged on the area in an attempt to apprehend the suspects.

Around that same time, an alert business employee called 911 to alert Milton police dispatchers of some suspicious activity.

Based on that information and the details provided by Boston police, officers were able to locate the vehicle abandoned in East Milton and detain two suspects who were attempting to flee the area on foot into nearby neighborhoods.

Parents like Kelly Ross said they are relieved that none of their kids were harmed or saw what happened outside the nearby Adams Street Preschool.

"I didn’t actually know about it until I came here now," she said. "I’m glad they were locked in school and safe."

No information on the names of the suspects or the charges they are facing was immediately available.

Boston police said no one was injured in the armed carjacking.