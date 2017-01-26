Officials say a manager and an employee of an Epping, New Hampshire Burger King used a code phrase as part of a marijuana dealing operation for customers.

The Union Leader reports that Garrett Norris, 20, and Meagan Dearborn, 19, were arrested over the weekend during a police sting and will face drug charges.

Police say customers would ask if “nasty boy,” a code name for Norris, was working. If he was there, the code phrase “fries extra crispy” would trigger a sale of marijuana.

Dearborn, a shift manager, told the Union Leader Wednesday that she wasn’t aware of the operation and that she’s facing charges because she gave the customers the order.

Police say Dearborn knew about the marijuana.

They were both released on personal recognizance bail and will appear in court on Feb. 28.