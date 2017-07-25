There have been high-profile gang busts, meetings with community leaders and bike rides for peace. And still the violence hasn't stopped. (Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017)

Two people were arrested and a Boston police officer injured during a violent struggle over a stolen handgun on Monday.

Police said the incident began around 5:30 p.m. on Monday when they made a motor vehicle stop for an expired registration plate on Washington Street in Dorchester.

The driver told the officer that he had rented the car from Hertz, but both his driver's license and the rental car's registration were expired. Additional officers were called to the scene and both the driver and his passenger were ordered out of the vehicle so it could be towed from the scene.

The driver, later identified as Tyrone C. Hicks, 41, of Dorchester, was placed under arrest without incident.

But police said his passenger, Darnell R. Pierre, 26, of Dorchester, was seen moving his hands toward an object in his waistband. An officer attempted to frisk him, but when the officer felt a hard metal object in his waistband, Pierre pushed the officer's hand away with one hand and reached for the object with his other hand.

A violent struggle ensued, police said, during which the officer held onto the barrel of a firearm as Pierre attempted to pull out the gun. Police were ultimately able to subdue Pierre and place him in handcuffs, but one of the officers was injured during the arrest.

Police said they recovered a loaded Taurus Millenium G2 .40 caliber handgun from inside Pierre's pants. Further investigation revealed that the gun had been reported stolen out of Georgia back on June 16.

Pierre was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

Hicks was charged with use of a motor vehicle without authority, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle.