2 Arrested in 2016 Attack That Left Man Unconscious, Injured | NECN
2 Arrested in 2016 Attack That Left Man Unconscious, Injured

By Tim Jones

    Michael Pavlas and Nicholas Pavlas

    Police in Nashua, New Hampshire say two people have been arrested in connection with an attack that left another man injured and unconscious in November.

    On Nov. 17, officers responded to the area of 127 Chestnut St. for a report of a disturbance and found the victim unconscious and suffering from multiple injuries. He was treated at a local hospital and was taken to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

    Over the course of the investigation police identified two suspects, Michael Pavlas and Nicholas Pavlas.

    Warrants for their arrests were completed and they are both set to appear in court Thursday on charges of second degree assault.

    It wasn’t immediately clear if they have attorneys.

    Published 49 minutes ago

