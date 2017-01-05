2 Teens Accused Sexually Assaulting Girl

Ryan Lane, left, and Robert Jankoski, right, are accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Bristol.

Two teenage boys from Bristol are accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in September and have been arrested.

The victim went to police on Sept. 29 and reported that 18-year-old Ryan Lane and 19-year-old Robert Jankoski restrained her and sexually assaulted her in a Bristol home the day before, according to police.

Lane was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with first-degree sexual assault, conspiracy to commit sexual assault in the first-degree and conspiracy to commit unlawful restraint in the first-degree. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Jankoski was also arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with first-degree unlawful restraint, conspiracy to commit first-degree unlawful restraint and conspiracy to commit first-degree sexual assault. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Both teens have been released and are due in Bristol Superior Court on Monday.

Police said the arrest warrants have been sealed.