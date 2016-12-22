2 Cats Killed, 2 Firefighters Injured in Fire | NECN
2 Cats Killed, 2 Firefighters Injured in Fire

    Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in a house fire in Stratford on Wednesday night that killed two cats. 

    Crews responded to 472 Huntington Road at 10:16 p.m. and a lieutenant and a firefighter where injured in a flashover when they entered the first floor.

    They  suffered minor injuries, officials said in a news release, and both were brought to a local hospital. They were released last night. 

    No residents were hurt, but they will be displaced through the holidays, officials said. 

    Crews cleared the scene by 4 a.m. and the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

