2 Cats Killed, 2 Firefighters Injured in Fire

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in a house fire in Stratford on Wednesday night that killed two cats.

Crews responded to 472 Huntington Road at 10:16 p.m. and a lieutenant and a firefighter where injured in a flashover when they entered the first floor.

They suffered minor injuries, officials said in a news release, and both were brought to a local hospital. They were released last night.

No residents were hurt, but they will be displaced through the holidays, officials said.

Crews cleared the scene by 4 a.m. and the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.