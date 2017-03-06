2 Dead in Overnight Fire in Milton, Massachusetts | NECN
2 Dead in Overnight Fire in Milton, Massachusetts

Firefighters were unable to rescue two of the occupants

By Caitlin Fichtel

    Two people died following an overnight fire in Milton, Massachusetts.

    According to the fire chief, the 2-alarm fire broke out at 1 Elias Lane in Milton.

    The fire started in the second floor bedroom around 12:30 a.m.

    Two of the occupants were able to self-evacuate and informed firefighters there were two other people stuck upstairs.

    Firefighters later pulled out the two victims but both died.

    It is unclear what cause the fire.

    Crews were still on scene early Monday morning trying to determine the cause of the fire.

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

