2 Emaciated Dogs Abandoned in Conn.

New Britain police are investigating after two emaciated dogs were found in the city a week apart.

Both dogs appear to have been in kennels for most of their life and police said they had very little nutrition and it’s not clear where the dogs were before they were found roaming in New Britain, soaked in their own urine and feces.

The two dogs, a brindle and one with a yellow coat, were dumped off in New Britain in separate locations, one week apart, police said.

It’s possible the one with the brindle coat was hit by a vehicle after being dumped, police said.

He will make a full recovery and a veterinary staff member who fell in love with him as he was recovering has already adopted the dog.

The blonde dog is still recovering.

Anyone with information should call 860-826-3079 or email pkeller@newbritainct.gov. Police are looking for information on where the dogs were before they were found roaming.