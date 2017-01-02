2 Found in Road After Apparent Shooting; 1 Dead

A shooting incident in Georgia, Vermont, on Monday is being treated as a homicide, according to state police.

Police responded to the incident near the entrance to the driveway at 732 Georgia Mountain Rd. at about 2 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

When officers arrived, two men were found lying in the road, one of them dead.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Ethan Gratton, 26, a resident of the home had a confrontation with two occupants of a truck. That confrontation led to the shooting.

One shooting victim, identified as David Hill, 57, of Fairfax, Vermont, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting victim, identified as Mark Brito, 27, also of Fairfax, was transported to Northwest Regional Medical Center in St. Albans and then to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington where he is being treated for life threatening injuries.

Gratton was taken into custody by Vermont State Police.

Major Crime Unit investigators are working with the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office for determination of criminal charges.