2 Hospitalized After Early-Morning Shooting in Brockton

Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts, early Monday morning.

According to Brockton Police, the incident happened shortly after midnight in the area of 107 Myrtle St.

One victim was taken to Brockton Hospital and the other was taken to Boston Medical Center.

There is no word on their conditions.

There are no suspects in the double shooting and there have been no arrests.

The incident comes after a shooting yesterday outside of a bar on the city's Northside.

Two men were shot as people were leaving Max's Blues Cafe around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police do not believe the incidents are connected.