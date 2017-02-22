2 Hospitalized After Shooting Near MBTA Bus Station | NECN
2 Hospitalized After Shooting Near MBTA Bus Station

    Two people were hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting near an MBTA bus station in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

    The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near the Dudley Square Station, near Shawmut Avenue and Marvin Street.

    One person was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. Another person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The MBTA had sent out an alert that the station was temporarily closed "due to police action." Silver Line buses were also affected for a short time.

    The station has since been reopened and service on buses has resumed.

    It's unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

