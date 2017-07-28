2 in Custody After Police Chase and Crash: Police

Two people who led police on a chase in a stolen car are in custody after getting into a crash after the pursuit ended, according to state police.

State police said troopers from Troop H in Hartford tried to stop a stolen vehicle on Interstate 84, near exit 43 in Vernon, at 4:15 a.m. and state troopers ended the chase.

The stolen vehicle later crashed near exit 66 and the people who were in the car fled, according to state police.

Two occupants have been located and are in custody, according to state police.

No injuries are reported.



