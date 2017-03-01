Upcoming Gay Bar's Name Leads to Controversy

Bartender drafts a glass of beer in a restaurant at the Pilsner Urquell brewery in Pilsen, Czech Republic, Friday, Aug. 26, 2011. With beer costing roughly the same as water, Czechs are the undisputed world leaders in beer drinking.

Two board members have resigned from a Burlington center dedicated to LGBT issues citing its delay in taking a stance on the name of a new Winooski gay bar.

Oak45 is scheduled to reopen next week as Mister Sister.

Owner Craig McGaughan says he sees the term as inclusive, but some say it's a slur historically used to disparage transgender women.

The Burlington Free Press reports he Pride Center of Vermont board said it needed more information to take a position. The group, which serves the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, scheduled a town hall meeting for Thursday.

Board members Timber Adamson and Bailey Cummings resigned, saying they won't be part of an organization that won't take a stance on issues that affect the people it serves.