2 Masked, Armed Robbers Break Into Home With Kids Alone | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

2 Masked, Armed Robbers Break Into Home With Kids Alone

The homeowner said two masked men entered the home minutes before he returned home from work

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shutterstock

    Police in Manchester, New Hampshire say two armed men broke into a home Thursday morning while the homeowner’s kids were home alone.

    The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. at a Belgrade Street home.

    The homeowner said two masked men entered the home minutes before he returned home from work.

    Police say the men ransacked the home and fled on foot when the homeowner arrived. He gave chase to the suspects, who fired at least one gunshot in his direction.

    Ultimately, the two men escaped. No injuries were reported.

    No descriptions of the suspects were available. 

    Published 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices