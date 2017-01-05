2 Masked, Armed Robbers Break Into Home With Kids Alone

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire say two armed men broke into a home Thursday morning while the homeowner’s kids were home alone.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. at a Belgrade Street home.

The homeowner said two masked men entered the home minutes before he returned home from work.

Police say the men ransacked the home and fled on foot when the homeowner arrived. He gave chase to the suspects, who fired at least one gunshot in his direction.

Ultimately, the two men escaped. No injuries were reported.

No descriptions of the suspects were available.