Two Massachusetts State Police troopers were injured Monday in separate crashes in Ludlow and Lynn.

First, after a trooper had stopped a vehicle in the breakdown lane on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Ludlow, his cruiser was struck by a tractor trailer around 9:15 a.m. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

About an hour and a half later, around 10:45, a trooper was rear-ended while he was approaching a detail on Western Avenue in Lynn. State police say his cruiser was damaged and he had some difficulty freeing himself from the vehicle. He was taken to Salem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle in Lynn was also injured and was taken to North Shore Medical Center-Union Hospital. Police did not know how severe that driver's injuries were.

Both crashes are under investigation.