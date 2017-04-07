2 Men Attack Double Amputee, Steal Wheelchair

Police are looking for the two men who attacked Steven Otis, a double amputee, in Brockton, Massachusetts, stealing his wheelchair as well as his wallet.

Early Friday morning, police say the men attacked Steven Otis in Brockton.

Otis was only around the corner and a block away from his home, but without his wheelchair, it might as well have been a mile. He says he called 911, then started to crawl home.

"I got soaked crawling through the glass and mud. It was raining. The road was all wet, just soaked from head to toe trying to make it up the hill," Otis said.

A police officer responding to the 911 call saw Otis in the middle of the road and stopped to help. Firefighters who responded searched the neighborhood and finally found his wheelchair in an abandoned lot.

Otis says he lost his legs in an accident five years ago, and since then, this is the worst and most disheartening thing to happen.

"They were cowards," he said. "That's all it is."