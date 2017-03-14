2 Men Charged in Assault, Robbery of Elderly Man

Glastonbury police have arrested two men accused of assaulting and robbing an elderly man in Glastonbury in September.

Police were called on Sept. 16 to investigate after the victim was robbed and assaulted in his home the day before, police said.

After investigating, police obtained arrest warrants for 21-year-old Isaiah Riggins, of Hartford, and 25-year-old Sean Callahan, of East Hartford.

Both were charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, assault of an elderly person, fifth-degree larceny, disorderly conduct and conspiracy.

Bond for Riggins was set at $500,000 and bond was set at $100,000 for Callaghan.