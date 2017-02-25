Two Massachusetts men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion in Haverhill.

Police arrested Edward Lane, 34, and David Duchesne, 25, at their Haverhill apartment Friday night as a result of an investigation.

Authorities said the men are accused of breaking into an apartment on North Avenue on Wednesday at 1:47 a.m. where they allegedly demanded drugs from the residents inside.

Both Lane and Duchesne were charged with home invasion, armed robbery while masked and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Both men are being held on $100,000 bail until their arraignments on Monday in Haverhill District Court.

"The men and women of the Haverhill Police Department did an excellent job of investigating this case and bringing it to a resolution so quickly which will hopefully make the residents of North Avenue feel safer. The Haverhill Police would also like to commend, and thank our valued law enforcement partners in the Massachusetts State Police who demonstrated great expertise and professionalism in assisting us with apprehending two suspected violent individuals," said Haverhill Detective Lieutenant Robert Pistone.