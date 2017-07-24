2 Men Invade Home With Woman, Children Inside

Police in Chicopee, Massachusetts, are looking for two men they say forced their way into a home while a woman and her two kids were still inside.

WWLP reports the incident happened Sunday night at a home on Meadow Lane.

The victim told police the men kicked through a door. When the victim went to check on the noise, one of the suspects hit her.

The men then went to the second floor of the apartment, took an unknown item and fled.

The victim declined medical treatment. The kids, whose ages were not released, were not injured.

No description of the suspects was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.