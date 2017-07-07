2 Men Sentenced to Prison in Convenience Store Slaying

Two men have been sentenced for their role in a shooting outside a North Providence convenience store that left a 46-year-old man dead and his adult son severely injured.

Brandyn Pavao has been sentenced to serve three years in prison with seven years suspended. Davon Silva has been sentenced to one year in prison with nine years suspended.

Both men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit felony assault.

Prosecutors say Pavao got into an argument with Hernan Avila III at Sam's Food Store in May 2016, when he called several others to the store. Prosecutors say Ernest Keosouphanh walked into the store and shot Avila and his father.

Keosouphanh was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year. Two other suspects face sentencing Friday.