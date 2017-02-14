Two New Hampshire women have been charged with exploiting at least a dozen women through a sex trafficking operation that masqueraded as an online "escort" service in at least three states, according to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

Sonya Palic, 46, of Manchester, and Charlotte Napolitano, 45, of Derry, were arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with trafficking in persons for sexual servitude and money laundering, among other charges.

Healey's office was alerted to the case in September of 2016 by police in Waltham, and investigators with the AG's office discovered that Palic and Napolitano allegedly ran the operation from their New Hampshire homes.

The operation allegedly offered "escort" services in Massachusetts, New York and New Hampshire through a now-defunct site, chloescompanions.com.

Between 12 and 15 women were trafficked through the site, which would set up meetings with men at hotels to provide sexual services for cash, and a large portion of which would go to Palic and Napolitano to continue the business, investigators said.

Palic was arraigned on Feb. 8 in Concord District Court. She pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $100,000 cash. She is due back in court on March 20 for a probable cause hearing.

Napolitano was arraigned Monday in Concord District Court. She pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $75,000 cash. Napolitano is due back in Concord District Court on March 8 for a probable cause hearing.

Both Napolitano and Palic were ordered to also stay away from their alleged victims, customers and each other in addition to surrendering their passports.

The investigation is still ongoing.