2 New England Beaches Land on World's Best List

    necn
    Race Point in Truro, Massachusetts

    Two New England beaches have landed on TripAdvisor's World's Best Beaches 2017 Travelers' Choice Awards.

    Ogunquit Beach in Maine and Race Point on Cape Cod were among the top 25 beaches picked by the travel website company. It's the second year both beaches have been selected.

    Ogunquit was called "idyllic" by one TripAdvisor reviewer.

    "Stroll or run on this beach when the tide is low, you will have plenty of space. In the off season go anytime. In summer the water is great," said Sandy, one reviewer.

    The site says the best time to go to Race Point is June through August, although some TripAdvisor reviewers say they love going in the off-season.

    "Even in the winter months, Race Beach has spectacular sunsets that will warm your heart," wrote Cecilia, another reviewer. "The sunset will absolutely infiltrate your senses with joy and wonderment!"

    The full list of top 25 beaches are:

    1. Siesta Beach, Florida

    2. Ka'anapali Beach – Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii

    3. St. Pete Beach – St. Pete Beach, Florida

    4. Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Florida

    5. Beach at Panama City – Panama City Beach, Florida

    6. Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Florida

    7. Pensacola Beach – Pensacola Beach, Florida

    8. Saint Augustine Beach – Saint Augustine Beach, Florida

    9. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve – Honolulu, Hawaii

    10. Ocean City Beach – Ocean City, Maryland

    11. Fort Lauderdale Beach - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

    12. South Beach - Miami Beach, Florida

    13. Wai'anapanapa State Park - Hana, Hawaii

    14. Ogunquit Beach - Ogunquit, Maine

    15. Wailea Beach - Wailea, Hawaii

    16. Lanikai Beach - Kailua, Hawaii

    17. Henderson Beach State Park - Destin, Florida

    18. Driftwood Beach - Jekyll Island, Georgia

    19. Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach, Virginia

    20. Santa Monica Beach - Santa Monica, California

    21. La Jolla Shores Park - La Jolla, California

    22. Hapuna Beach - Waimea, Hawaii

    23. Race Point Beach - Provincetown, Massachusetts

    24. Carlsbad State Beach - Carlsbad, California

    25. Poipu Beach Park - Poipu, Hawaii

