An aerial image of the shooting scene in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Two people were injured in a shooting in Cambridge, Masssachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Auburn Street in the area of River Street. One victim was shot in the knee and the other in the hand, police said. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

Police are still interviewing witnesses and possible suspects. No further information was immediately available.