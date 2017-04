Two people were shot in Lawrence, Massachusetts at 8:13 p.m. Sunday.

The incident took place at Methuen and Union streets, according to Lawrence police.

One man and one woman were shot. The male victim was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and the female victim was flown to a Boston hospital.

The extent of the victims' injuries are not known at this time.

There is no information on a suspect at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.