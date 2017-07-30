One man was killed and another injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Police were called to the area of Bailey Street around 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found a crowd of about 15 to 20 people surrounding a 25-year-old man who was lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second gunshot victim - a 26-year-old male, was also transported to Lawrence General Hospital and later transferred to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. His condition is not known at this time.

Police believe a house party in the area was breaking up at the time of the shooting.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police and Lawrence police are investigating.