Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies that took place in a Shaw's Supermarket parking lot in Canton, Massachusetts over the past two weeks.

Canton police arrested Ihor Havryliv, 30, and Alyssha S. Delellis, 28, on Monday for allegedly approaching shoppers and demanding their purses on three separate occasions.

Stoughton police also arrested Arthur William Peoples for similar incidents at a Shaws in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Two of the robberies, which took place at the 95 Washington St. location between Jan. 29 and Feb. 8, ended with the victims having their purses forcefully taken. The third victim was able to run inside the market and dial 911.

All three are scheduled to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on Thursday on multiple charges, including larceny, robbery and assault & battery on a person over 60.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.