Police in Salisbury, Massachusetts, are asking for help finding two carjacking suspects.

Investigators say the two are wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking at Salisbury Beach Monday night.

One person showed a gun in the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspects fled on foot and should be considered armed and dangerous.