1 Dead, 2 Taken to the Hospital After Rollover Crash

One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Powder Hill Road in Enfield Monday morning, according to local police.

One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Powder Hill Road in Enfield Monday morning, according to local police.

The crash happened on Powder Hill Road near Abbe Road. Police confirmed that one person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, but there is no word on the severity of their injuries at this time.

The road is closed in the area while the accident reconstruction team investigates.

No other details were immediately available.