2 Teenagers Arrested for Breaking Into Cars in Worcester

Two teenagers were arrested for breaking into cars in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police were first notified of people checking for unlocked car doors on Friday, April 7, around 5:00 a.m. One of the officers noticed a car parked on St. Nicholas Avenue with its interior light on. Several items inside the car were strewn about and police say it appeared someone had gone through the vehicle.

Shortly after, police saw two teenagers, a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl, walking on Uncatena Avenue, just one street up from where the original report was made. Given the unconventional time of day and proximity to the report the officers decided to search the two teenagers. They recovered 2 pairs of sunglasses, 4 charging cords, a cell phone holder, a set of Beats headphones, a Garmin GPS, several prescription bill bottles, and 2 knives.

Officers returned to the addresses listed on the prescriptions and were able to identify the owners of the cars broken into. Police spoke to four owners in total, all of whom parked their cars on nearby streets in the same neighborhood. The officers were able to return the recovered property back to them.

The two teenagers were arrested and received multiple charges including breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, and receiving stolen property. They were held at police headquarters and later taken to Worcester County District Juvenile Court.