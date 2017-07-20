Hartford police cruisers were damaged when a suspect fled the scene of a traffic stop on Coleman Drive Tuesday morning. Police said the incident may be connected to a homicide investigation.

A 16-year old and an 18-year-old were arrested on Wednesday for shooting death of a man in Hartford this week.

Both teens have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and are being held on $1,000,000 bonds. They are expected in court on Thursday.

Two Hartford police cruisers were damaged and several police officers were nearly struck Tuesday morning as a person wanted for questioning in a Sunday homicide fled from authorities, according to police.

Patrol officers responded to Coleman Drive Tuesday morning to investigate the report of a suspicious vehicle after someone wanted for questioning in the shooting death of 63-year-old Jeffrey Worrell, police said.

Worrell was found at Westland Street and Garden Street just before 2 p.m. with a gunshot to the head on Sunday, according to police. He was transported from the scene to St. Francis Hospital, where he later died.

Police said officers noticed the driver from a wanted bulletin on Tuesday morning. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver fled, ramming a marked cruiser, causing it to hit another cruiser.

The vehicle was stolen from Southington.

The driver then backed up, crashed into a light pole and nearly hit several officers while driving away, according to police.

The driver then drove directly at a patrol unit on Coleman Drive, forcing police to drive onto a curb to avoid being hit, police said.

The driver was able to get away, but police were able to locate the stolen car in New Britain.

After interviewing the person of interest, police were able to obtain arrest warrants for the two teenagers.