Volunteer Firefighter Accused of Breaking Into Home

A volunteer firefighter and a 17-year-old are accused of breaking into a Newtown home and attacking one of its occupants.

Brian Anthony Carriero, 18, of Monroe, faces charges of first-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault. A 17-year-old suspect also accused in the crime faces the same charges.

Newtown police allege that on Saturday shortly before 3:30 a.m. Carriero and the 17-year-old suspect broke into a home on Elizabeth Street. When confronted by the occupants, the pair attacked one and punched the victim in the face, then fled.

Police said that the victims knew Carriero and his companion.

According to police, Carriero is a volunteer firefighter in Monroe and was found at a firefighter training course in Trumbull, where he was arrested.

Fire officials at the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department said that Carriero is not a member of their department but said to their knowledge he is a member of the Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company. NBC Connecticut reached out to the Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company, but they chose not to comment.

Carriero was held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.