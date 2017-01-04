A stroller within the crime scene on Goffe Street in New Haven Wednesday.

A 2-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car on Goffe Street in New Haven Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police said a woman was pushing the child in a stroller near the intersection of Goffe Street and Dixwell Avenue around 6 p.m. when they were struck by a passing driver. The child was ejected from the stroller and flew up the air, according to police.

Officers were already in the area for an unrelated incident and immediately reacted.

Police said the toddler was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and is being treated in the pediatric intensive care unti. She was listed in critical but stable condition Wednesday night.

The woman, who police said is "presumably" the girl's mother, was not injured in the crash.

A witness, who identified herself with her first name, Yarelas, described the terrifying moments.

“You just hear the loud thud and the screaming and they just ran over there," she said. "The paramedic was like ‘oh my god’. And then they took action.”

The driver of the car stayed on scene and told police he had a green light at the time of the crash and tried to avoid the stroller when he saw it, police said. The crash did not happen in a marked crosswalk.

The accident reconstruction team has been called in to investigate. The road remains closed in the area.