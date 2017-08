Two children are hurt after being hit by a car Thursday in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Police say a 5-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother were playing in a cardboard box near a driveway on Roosevelt Street when a driver pulled out and ran over the box around 4:30 p.m.

The girl was seriously injured and airlifted to Boston Children's Hospital, while the boy sustained only minor injuries.

Police believe it was an unfortunate accident.