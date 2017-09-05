20-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash in NH - NECN
20-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash in NH

By Tim Jones

    A New Hampshire woman is dead after crashing into a guardrail in Hampton Monday night. 

    State police say 20-year-old Rochester resident Felisha Brown was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. 

    Police responded to the scene off Route 101 around 8:45 p.m. and found Brown’s vehicle in the area of the exit 13 ramp. Brown crashed into the guardrail, causing her vehicle to overturn. She was not wearing a seatbelt. 

    Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

