A 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Bedford, New Hampshire on Saturday.

The quake hit at 2:23 p.m. on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey’s Earthquake Hazards website.

The event was concentrated slightly west of the town. The earthquake had a total depth of 7.3 kilometers and was felt by some residents, according to USGS.

There are no reports on any damages caused by the quake.