22-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Manchester on Monday night.

Manchester police responded to the crash on North Street around 6 p.m. and found the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle was unresponsive.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The pedestrian was identified as Christopher Rickertt of Manchester.

A witness described the suspect's vehicle as a tan or brown older model SUV, Manchester police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or been in the area of North Main Street and seen a vehicle matching the above description is asked to contact Manchester Police Traffic Unit, Ofc. Justin Gaudino at (860) 533-8651.

