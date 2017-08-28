22-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run - NECN
22-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run

    A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Manchester on Monday night.

    Manchester police responded to the crash on North Street around 6 p.m. and found the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle was unresponsive.

    The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital where he remains in critical condition. 

    The pedestrian was identified as Christopher Rickertt of Manchester. 

    A witness described the suspect's vehicle as a tan or brown older model SUV, Manchester police said. 

    Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or been in the area of North Main Street and seen a vehicle matching the above description is asked to contact Manchester Police Traffic Unit, Ofc. Justin Gaudino at (860) 533-8651.

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated at 10:56 PM EDT on Aug 28, 2017
