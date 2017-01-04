The search continues for a man who went missing after fleeing from police in Brighton, Vermont last week.

Quincy O’Gorman, 23, was last seen Dec. 31 around 11:43 p.m. in the area of Island Pond Village.

Police said O’Gorman was driving with three passengers when he was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign and erratic operation. All four fled from police after the stop and were soon detained by police.

He is described as 5’10”, approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Vermont State Police Scuba team, Brighton Police Department and Vermont Fish and Wildlife are currently searching for the O’Gorman. The Scuba team was called in to search the brook and swamp area surrounding the Island Pond Village.

Another ground search has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone who may have any information involving Mr. O’Gorman is asked to contact the Derby State Police Barracks at 802-334-8881.