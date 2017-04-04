2nd Suspect Arrested in Connection With RI Woman's Murder

Police in Bristol, Rhode Island, have arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a woman who was found dead in her home in February.

According to affiliate WJAR, Selena Martinez, 21, was taken into custody and appeared in court Monday.

She is charged in the murder of 66-year-old Eudora Gustafson of Bristol, a long-time fire department volunteer who was found dead in her home on Feb. 10.

Martinez' boyfriend, Raymond Paiva, 24, was previously charged with murdering Gustafson, his grandmother. Paiva is currently being held without bail.

Police said they believed Gustafson was suffocated by her grandson with the help of Martinez.

Martinez was originally a person of interest and charged with theft and conspiracy for being in possession of a stolen car, jewelry and a checkbook on Feb. 10.

She was ordered held without bail Monday.