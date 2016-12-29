2nd Teen Killed in Cape Cod Crash Remembered at Wake

The driving rain Thursday was no match for the love hundreds of family and friends showed for a Cape Cod teen as they remembered him days after a deadly crash.

Owen Higgins was a passenger of his best friend and high school hockey teammate James Lavin when the car slammed into a tree in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Lavin died instantly. Higgins was taken to a hospital where he died the next day.

Both victims were just 17. Lavin was laid to rest Tuesday.

At Higgins' wake Thursday, the line snaked beyond the church parking lot. Still, people came by the school bus load to honor the three-sport athlete.

Family friends say Higgins was raised by his grandmother. She lost her daughter, Owen's mom, four years ago.

As the grieving continues, friends say they can't imagine this new normal without these two beloved young men.