Three people are facing multiple charges after allegedly violently beating a woman at a Maine motel before stealing her car and fleeing.

WCSH reports South Portland police responded to the scene on Main Street Saturday night, where officers found a woman badly beaten and her room ransacked.

Investigators were able to identify three suspects - Aria Pomerleau, 21; Nicole Haycock, 28; Benjamin Martineau, 27 - and eventually tracked them to an apartment complex in Portland.

All three, who were arrested without incident, were charged with burglary, robbery and aggravated assault. Haycock was also charged with violating probation and an outstanding warrant, while Martineau was also charged with unauthorized use of property and violating probation.

It's unclear if they have attorneys or when they'll be arraigned.