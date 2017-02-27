3 Accused of Violently Beating Woman at Motel, Stealing Her Car | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

3 Accused of Violently Beating Woman at Motel, Stealing Her Car

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    South Portland Police Department
    Left to right: Benjamin Martineau; Nicole Haycock; Aria Pomerleau

    Three people are facing multiple charges after allegedly violently beating a woman at a Maine motel before stealing her car and fleeing.

    WCSH reports South Portland police responded to the scene on Main Street Saturday night, where officers found a woman badly beaten and her room ransacked.

    Investigators were able to identify three suspects - Aria Pomerleau, 21; Nicole Haycock, 28; Benjamin Martineau, 27 - and eventually tracked them to an apartment complex in Portland.

    All three, who were arrested without incident, were charged with burglary, robbery and aggravated assault. Haycock was also charged with violating probation and an outstanding warrant, while Martineau was also charged with unauthorized use of property and violating probation.

    It's unclear if they have attorneys or when they'll be arraigned.

    Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices