Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at 259 Chestnut St. in Lynn, Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

Eight people have been left homeless after the fire in the triple-decker sober house. One of the residents, a father, got out safely and managed to save Christmas presents for his children at the same time.

Firefighters were forced to pull out of the building after the structure became unsafe. Crews fought the fire from the outside instead.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be the improper disposal of smoking materials.

Traffic was detoured for a time at Chestnut and Adams streets and Essex and Chestnut streets.