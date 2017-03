Firefighters are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at Cedardale Health and Fitness in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

The business is located at 931 Boston Road.

No injuries have been reported.

More to come.

3-Alarm Fire at Cedardale Health and Fitness