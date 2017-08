Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire that spread through a mixed-use building in Lawrence, Massachusetts Friday morning. (Published 16 minutes ago)

3-Alarm Fire Blazes Through Building in Lawrence

The fire broke out overnight in the building at 157 Lawrence Street, which contains an apartment upstairs and businesses downstairs.

Nine people were impacted by the fire and two businesses were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.