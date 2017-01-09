3-Alarm Condo Complex Fire Kills 2 Dogs

A three-alarm fire ripped through a Milford condominium complex Sunday evening, leaving two dogs dead and several residents displaced.

Fire officials said they responded just before 6 p.m. to reports of a fire in a second floor unit at the complex at 267 Melba St. When firefighters arrived they found fire coming out of the rear of the second floor. The fire had extended up the side of the building into the third floor and attic.

The human occupants of the building escaped unharmed and firefighters were able to rescue a cat. Two dogs were found dead inside one of the units during primary searches.

Over 30 firefighters, including crews from Stratford and West Haven, assisted on scene. It took firefighters about 40 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The Red Cross responded to assist residents with accommodations and Milford Animal Control was called in to care for the cat that was pulled from the structure.

The Milford Fire Marshal’s division is investigating the cause of the fire.