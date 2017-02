A 3-alarm fire broke out in a building in Lowell, Massachusetts on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm fire in Lowell, Massachusetts on Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. in a multi-family home on Parker Street. Part of Manchester Street is blocked for the fire investigation and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Chopper video shows one person being removed from the home.

No further information was immediately available.