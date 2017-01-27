3-Alarm Fire Tears Through Somerville Home | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

3-Alarm Fire Tears Through Somerville Home

Appleton Street is closed off while firefighters deal with the blaze

By Katelyn Flint

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Firefighters battling a 3-alarm house fire on Appleton Street. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm blaze on Appleton Street in Somerville, Massachusetts on Friday morning.

    Fire officials report that the bulk of the fire has been dealt with.

    Several people have been displaced by the fire.

    Multiple people jumped from the second floor window to escape the fire, according to a neighbor who witnessed the fire.

    Four people have reportedly received minor injuries.

    Appleton Street is closed off while firefighters deal with the blaze.

    More to come.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices