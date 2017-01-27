3-Alarm Fire Tears Through Somerville Home

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm blaze on Appleton Street in Somerville, Massachusetts on Friday morning.

Fire officials report that the bulk of the fire has been dealt with.

Several people have been displaced by the fire.

Multiple people jumped from the second floor window to escape the fire, according to a neighbor who witnessed the fire.

Four people have reportedly received minor injuries.

Appleton Street is closed off while firefighters deal with the blaze.

More to come.