3 Days of Threats Prompt School Cancellations

There will be no school Friday in one Vermont city after a series of threats and a supposed "murder list."

The superintendent for South Burlington schools announced late Thursday that the entire district will be shut down Friday, extending next week's spring vacation by a day.

Superintendent David Young said it’s to ensure student safety and comfort, and to support the South Burlington Police Department's ongoing investigation.

For three days in a row now, someone has emailed or phoned in a series of threats to the school, prompting lockdowns, early dismissals, and event cancellations.

Thursday, necn learned the mystery caller gave specific names of faculty members and students who were at risk of death.

In a phone recording to parents announcing Friday's school cancellation, Young said, "At times like these, we are sincerely grateful for the continued support from our community. When we face challenges together, we are all stronger. We hope families and staff will enjoy a well-deserved school break."

One of the threats emailed to the school warned of violent consequences if South Burlington changes its mascot from The Rebels, which the city is planning on doing.

Police warn making threats like this carries very serious punishments, and said earlier this week they are working hard to determine the origin of the threats.

"We have subpoenas out all over the place to follow these email chains," Det. Cpl. Ron Bliss of the South Burlington Police Department said Wednesday. "Hopefully we will get an answer that will give us some closure."

Last week, investigators said a threat in nearby Essex was a hoax that originated from out of state.

Despite that, South Burlington officials indicated the grave content of this week's threats meant they needed to be taken seriously.

Anyone with information on the series of school threats is asked to come forward. There is a recorded tip line at 802-846-4187. Champlain Valley Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-427-TIPS, and anonymous texts can be sent to 844-848-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through this web portal.

If a caller does not wish to remain anonymous, that caller can reach South Burlington Police at 802-846-4111.