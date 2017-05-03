Three Massachusetts elementary school students and two teenagers are recovering from injuries suffered when a pickup truck crashed head-on into a school bus.

All five were taken to a hospital for treatment after the crash in Sandwich on Tuesday.

The injured elementary schoolers were among more than 20 students on the bus, which had just left nearby Forestdale School. Their injuries were described as minor.

The truck was being driven by the older teen, who is 17. He and his 14-year-old passenger are expected to survive their injuries.

Police say charges are pending.