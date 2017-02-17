3-Year-Old Left Locked in Day Care: Family

Three employees at a YMCA Learning Center in Wallingford will no longer be working with children at the facility after the parents of a 3-year-old girl said their daughter was alone and locked inside the daycare, according to the center's executive director.

“We are committed to ensuring that our parent community is comfortable with the handling of this situation and have informed them that the three individuals primarily involved in Tuesday’s incident will not be working with their children at any of our sites,” Sean Doherty, the executive director of the Wallingford YMCA, told NBC Connecticut Friday in an email.

It was not immediately clear if the employees were fired or if they continue to work for the YMCA under a different department.

Friday the daycare held a meeting for parents to discuss what happened Tuesday.

Bernadette Sorbo, the mother of 3-year-old Aubrie, said her daughter is picked up at 6 p.m. every day. But on Tuesday, the doors were locked and the building appeared to be closed when Aubrie’s dad went to pick her up at YMCA's Learning Community at Choate Rosemary Hall, so he called Sorbo to get a code to enter the building.

Sorbo said she was only a few minutes away when she received the calls so she drove to the daycare and the pair found their daughter in the bathroom, covered in feces.

The father said no employees were at the daycare when he arrived, but the lights were on and he saw his daughter's coat and lunch bag inside. Sorbo said her daughter was left alone for at least 45 minutes. The couple called police.

While Sorbo said she’s relieved to hear the news about the employees involved, she said there’s still more that needs to be done.

“I know people makes mistakes but that is something that is careless and could have potentially endangered my daughter,” she said.

Sorbo said that she was unsure if she could trust any day care after the incident and for now she’s taking her daughter with her to work.

The daycare reported the incident to the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood and the agency is investigating.

Wallingford police have said the situation, while alarming, is not criminal in nature.